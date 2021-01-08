HELENA - The Montana Department of Health and Human Services (DPHHS) has announced changes to who will receive the COVID-19 vaccine in what phases.
A release from the DPHHS says they are making changes to prioritize vaccine delivery to those most at risk of severe complications related to COVID-19 after reviewing recent COVID-19 activity, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccination resources.
Phase 1B recipients have been changed to include:
Persons aged 70 years and older
American Indians and other people of color who may be at elevated risk for COVID-19 complications
Persons aged 16-69 with high-risk medical conditions. Qualifying medical conditions include:
Cancer
Chronic kidney disease
COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
Down Syndrome
Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant
Severe Obesity (BMI ≥ 40 kg/m2)
Sickle cell disease
Type 1 & 2 Diabetes mellitus
On a case by case basis, medical providers may include individuals with other conditions that place them at elevated risk for COVID-19 related complications.
Phase 1C recipients include:
Frontline Essential Workers
Persons aged 60 years and older
Individuals residing in congregate care and correctional facilities
Persons aged 16-59 with medical conditions not included in phase 1B that may have an elevated-risk of COVID19 complications, conditions include:
Asthma (moderate-to-severe)
Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)
Cystic fibrosis o Hypertension or high blood pressure
Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines
Neurologic conditions, such as dementia
Liver disease
Overweight (BMI > 25 kg/m2, but < 40 kg/m2)
Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)
Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)
Phase 2 recipients include all remaining Montanans aged 16 or older.
According to the DPHHS, Montana has received approximately 36,000 initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for distribution and administration, and to date, about 25,000 initial doses, 63 percent, have been administered to individuals identified at highest risk.