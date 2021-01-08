Moderna Vaccine Shot Closeup

HELENA - The Montana Department of Health and Human Services (DPHHS) has announced changes to who will receive the COVID-19 vaccine in what phases.

A release from the DPHHS says they are making changes to prioritize vaccine delivery to those most at risk of severe complications related to COVID-19 after reviewing recent COVID-19 activity, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccination resources.

Phase 1B recipients have been changed to include:

  • Persons aged 70 years and older 

  • American Indians and other people of color who may be at elevated risk for COVID-19 complications

  • Persons aged 16-69 with high-risk medical conditions. Qualifying medical conditions include:

    • Cancer 

    • Chronic kidney disease 

    • COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

    • Down Syndrome 

    • Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies 

    • Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant 

    • Severe Obesity (BMI ≥ 40 kg/m2)

    • Sickle cell disease 

    • Type 1 & 2 Diabetes mellitus

    • On a case by case basis, medical providers may include individuals with other conditions that place them at elevated risk for COVID-19 related complications.

Phase 1C recipients include:

  • Frontline Essential Workers

  • Persons aged 60 years and older

  • Individuals residing in congregate care and correctional facilities 

  • Persons aged 16-59 with medical conditions not included in phase 1B that may have an elevated-risk of COVID19 complications, conditions include: 

    • Asthma (moderate-to-severe) 

    • Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain) 

    • Cystic fibrosis o Hypertension or high blood pressure 

    • Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines 

    • Neurologic conditions, such as dementia

    • Liver disease 

    • Overweight (BMI > 25 kg/m2, but < 40 kg/m2)

    • Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues) 

    • Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)

Phase 2 recipients include all remaining Montanans aged 16 or older.

According to the DPHHS,  Montana has received approximately 36,000 initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for distribution and administration, and to date, about 25,000 initial doses, 63 percent, have been administered to individuals identified at highest risk.

