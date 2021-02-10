HELENA - The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) was notified they will receive more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to distribute the week of Feb. 15.
DPHHS was notified on Feb. 9 that the state will receive 16,425 first doses and 13,525 second doses for those completing the vaccine series.
The allocation will be distributed to local jurisdictions the week of Feb. 15 according to the DPHHS.
“While the federal government’s vaccine shipments to the state remain low, DPHHS continues its work to equitably allocate doses across Montana,” DPHHS wrote in a release. “Factors that affect vaccine allocation to counties include the local jurisdiction’s estimated population of those eligible to receive the vaccine in each phase, previous allocations to each specific provider, and the amount of vaccine that provider has left to administer.”
You can see the county vaccine distribution numbers which are updated every Monday on the state’s vaccine dashboard here.