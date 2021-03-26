BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Montana Farm Bureau Foundation announced that their annual Youth Speech Contest will return for 2021 in a different format.
The contest will be held virtually during the 2021 FFA State Hybrid Convention on April 8 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm.
“One of the MFB Foundation's most important goals is to aid in the agricultural education and the leadership development of Montana's youth,” said MFB Foundation Coordinator Scott Kulbeck. “This speech contest fits that goal very well and we are offering great prizes to make this an exciting opportunity. We know that FFA has similar contests for high school students and we want to complement, rather than compete, with those contests.”
The Youth Speech Contest is open to students in the 7th, 8th and 9th grade who are not able to participate in the State FFA Prepared Speech Contest.
This year’s speech topic according to the Montana Farm Bureau Federation: School closures, restrictions and the cancellation of many extracurricular events due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been particularly hard on United States students. What have been some of the biggest impacts of the pandemic on your peers, your school or your local community; how can you work to make a positive impact on those around you?
The prepared speech needs to be between two and a half and four minutes in length, and contestants must submit a transcript of their speech by April 1.
Those will be judged prior to the Hybrid Convention and the top 20 contestants will be invited to compete by presenting their speech virtually on April 8.
FFA members, 4-H members and any other student in Montana are eligible to enter the contest.
From the Montana Farm Bureau Federation release, prizes are: 1st place = $400, 2nd = $300, 3rd = $200, 4th = $100 and 5th = $50.