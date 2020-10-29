GREAT FALLS- The Montana Farmers Union is using a grant they received to purchase mobile harvest unit as a cooperative, and are planning on starting the first meat processing curriculum in the U.S.
The Montana Farmers Union announced Thursday they received a $150,000 Montana Meat Processing Infrastructure Grant (MMPIG), which is funded by Coronavirus relief funds.
Montana Farmers Union and Farmers Union partners in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Farmers Union Enterprise (FUE) will each invest an additional $150,000 to purchase and set up the mobile harvest unit (MHU) as a cooperative.
“This cooperative will benefit Montana producers and butchers by providing the ability to harvest livestock that will be USDA inspected and for sale,” a release from the Montana Farmers Union says. “During the pandemic millions of consumers are looking for sources of beef and pork to feed their families. Montana livestock harvest facilities are being over-run and are booked out well into 2021. Producers are forced to hold onto livestock or ship out-of-state to a corporate monopoly. Consumers are being rationed meat at the stores and struggle to find local access to meat.”
CARES Act dollars were designated towards the Montana Farmers Union after the Governor saw the need for additional meat processing capacity in Montana the release says.
The second step of the project will be in partnership with MSU Northern, which would be the development of the first-ever meat processing curriculum in the country that teaches meat processing from harvest to retail utilizing the mobile processing unit.
MSU Northern students who enroll in the program would earn anywhere from a one-year certificate to a bachelor’s degree with a focus on business management and marketing.
These courses will also provide students opportunities to join the meat processing industry as butchers, managers or inspectors and will be the first of its kind in the USA.
“We appreciate Governor Bullock’s commitment to help Montana ranchers and meat processors by awarding Montana Farmers Union with a Montana Meat Processing Infrastructure Grant (MMPIG),” said Walter Schweitzer, President of Montana Farmers Union. “The MMPIG coupled with funds from FUE will help make this cooperative project a reality. Now more than ever it is critical to build the infrastructure necessary to increase local meat processing. Cooperative projects like this one will help achieve food security, which is a key to building a more resilient food system.”
Montana Farmers Union hopes to have the MHU operational by early next spring and MSU Northern plans to have a curriculum in place by fall semester 2021.