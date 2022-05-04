Montana Film Office looking for native actors to be in a new Kevin Costner movie

MONTANA- Montana Film Office is looking for a few people to fill roles in a new Kevin Costner movie called “Horizon.” Kevin Costner movie.

The office is looking for native boys ages 9-14 for principal roles.

The last Kevin Costner film that was done in Montana was “Yellowstone,” and made close to $70 million for the state.

The production of season 4 employed a total of 116 Montana residents in Montana. These workers worked an average of approximately 11 40-hour weeks and earned compensation of about $3.1 million.

You can learn more by emailing RHCtalent@gmail.com you are asked to apply by the 23rd or May.