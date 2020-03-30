As a reminder to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing guidelines should be followed at all Fish, Wildlife & Parks sites. Keep your distance from fellow recreators. FWP has closed group-use sites. This includes all fishing piers at Montana state parks, fishing access sites and wildlife management areas due to the risk of high congregation.
While state parks, fishing access sites and a few wildlife management areas (check for seasonal closures) remain open at this time, maintenance at FWP facilities will be cut back and public opportunities limited:
- Overnight camping will not be allowed. Campgrounds will be systematically closed to give current campers 72-hour notice.
- Group use sites will be closed, including playgrounds and fishing piers.
- Visitor center closures will be extended at least through April 10.
- Bathrooms may be limited.
- Sites will be regularly patrolled by enforcement staff.
If a parking lot at a fishing access site or state park is full, consider another place to recreate. Also, it is a good idea to recreate in your local area.
For more information on FWP’s response to COVID-19, visit http://fwp.mt.gov/covid19.