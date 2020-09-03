HELENA - Montana gained Federal Management Assistance Grants (FMAG) from FEMA to help with firefighting effort expenses on the wildfires burning in eastern Montana.
FMAG is covering spending on the Huff Fire in Garfield County, the Bobcat Fire in Musselshell and Yellowstone Counties, and the Snider and Rice Fires in Rosebud County, according to a release from the Governor's Office.
“I’m grateful to all of the incredible folks who stepped up quickly and diligently yesterday to work to contain the threatening wildfires we saw emerge around our state from gusty winds and warm temperatures,” Governor Bullock said in a release. “As firefighters continue to work around the clock to keep Montanans and their property safe, we ask that Montanans take seriously warnings and evacuation orders from local officials and follow all precautions.”
The Governor's Office's release says FEMA granted Montana's Department of Natural Resources and Conservation request asking for firefighting support Wednesday. FEMA allowed two of the DNRC's requests Wednesday and the third Thursday morning. FEMA will cover three-quarters of Montana's qualified firefighting expenses under the FMAG.
According to the Governor's Office's release, qualified firefighting expenses include:
- Materials and supplies
- Mobilization
- Demobilization
- Equipment use
- Field camp costs
According to the Governor's Office, FMAG is qualified for more than $450,000 in federal alleviation funding.