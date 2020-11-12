HELENA- During a press conference Thursday, Montana health officials gave an update on COVID-19 as well as tips on how Montanans can gather safely this Thanksgiving while keeping the current pandemic in mind.
According to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services Lead Epidemiologist, Stacey Anderson, around one in 24 Montanans has tested positive for COVID-19 to date.
“Nearly 500 Montanans have been hospitalized… 472 Montanans have died from COVID-19 to date… nationally, we’re approaching 240,000 deaths,” Anderson said. “That’s 240,000 people who aren’t going to be here this holiday season.”
With Thanksgiving just a couple weeks away, and Christmas to follow, Anderson gave the following tips on what you can do this holiday season to keep yourself, your family and your community safe:
Think about what you can do to limit your risk.
Limit celebrations to those you’re around anyway, like the people you live with and close family members.
Gather and celebrate virtually.
Prepare and deliver meals and care packages to those in your community who are at higher risk.
Shop online and consider shopping at local businesses close to your home.
Watch sports and parades from the comfort of your own home.
If you are planning on traveling for the holidays, Anderson gave this advice to follow while you're gone:
Wear a mask appropriately in public settings, maintain six feet from others while in public places and wash your hands often.
Try to gather in smaller groups and put some safety measures into place.
Rather than having a pot-luck style of serving for your meal, designate one person to serve the meal safely.
Follow food safety and preparation guidelines to keep other types of food born illnesses away.
Getting a flu shot was also advised, Anderson saying that so far this season, there haven’t been any confirmed cases of influenza in the state, but it is coming.
The head of the Infectious Disease Bureau, Jim Murphy, says federal resources with a rapid test for the virus have been received, and that we are on track to have about 230,000 of those coming into Montana by the end of the year.
“The volumes [of testing] are really high right now, they could probably be higher,” Murphy said. “We are working with some partners to do some saturation testing in some of the higher risk areas and we hope to have those efforts going on soon.”
When it comes to distributing a vaccine across Montana, a plan has been in the works.
Murphy says several cold storage sites capable of supporting one of the vaccine products that require an extremely cold temperature have been identified, and groups are working to address additional issues they could face.
So far, target groups for the vaccine have been plotted out for high-risk individuals, Murphy saying that is considered phase one by the federal government and that what happens under the next phases is still under development.