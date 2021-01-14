HELENA - Montana is joining other states in sending Army National Guard soldiers to the U.S. Capitol for the upcoming presidential inauguration.
Governor Greg Gianforte announced the move in response to a request from the National Guard Bureau and federal authorities a release says.
“The Montana National Guard has a long, proud history of supporting our state and nation. I’m grateful to our selfless soldiers who are answering the call of duty again today to help ensure a peaceful transfer of power, a bedrock of our republic,” Gov. Gianforte said.
Montana will be sending 150 Army National Guard soldiers from the 484th Military Police Company, located in Billings, Malta and Glasgow, 143rd Military Police Company, located in Lewistown, and Headquarters, Headquarters Company of the 1-163rd Combined Arms Battalion, located in Belgrade.