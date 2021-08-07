SPRAGUE, Wash. - A man from Montana was killed in a crash Friday afternoon, west of Sprague, Washington.
The Spokesman-Review reports 69-year-old Kenneth H. Tooley of Libby was driving a Ford F-150 west on I-90 and the crash happened about two miles west of Sprague.
According to the report, Tooley crossed over a hill and an embankment into the eastbound lane, crashing into a semi-truck.
Tooley was pronounced dead at the scene.
The truck driver was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center with injuries.
At this time an investigation is ongoing.