HELENA, Mont. - The Montana National Guard is being mobilized for wildfire response in the state.
Governor Greg Gianforte announced Thursday he is ordering two Montana National Guard helicopter support modules, including 24 soldiers, onto State Active Duty for 15 days to support the state’s wildfire response a release from the Office of the Governor said.
“These Montana National Guard soldiers are well-trained and well-prepared for this mobilization. On behalf of a grateful state, I want to thank these soldiers for joining our courageous firefighters and first responders on the frontlines in our state’s wildfire response,” Gov. Gianforte said.
In addition, the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) put in a request for military support to aid in wildland fire suppression efforts according to the release.
“The Montana National Guard will provide one UH-60 Black Hawk crew and support personnel to operate out of Billings to support fire suppression efforts for eastern Montana,” the release says. “One CH-47 Chinook crew and support personnel will operate out of Helena and provide support for the western side of the state.”
