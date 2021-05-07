MONTANA - Montana made an agreement with Alberta, Canada Friday giving free COVID-19 vaccines to Albertan truck drivers working in the state beginning Monday.
According to Gov. Gianforte's release, Montana will give first-dose COVID-19 to commercial truck drivers from Alberta who are administered to deliver goods into the United States.
“The pandemic has had devastating consequences, including a severe impact on our economies,” Governor Gianforte said in the release. “By working together and taking this critical action, we keep our trade channels open between Montana and Alberta.”
He continued, “I am grateful to Premier Kenney that we can band together to prevent the spread of COVID-19, protect truckers and their families from the virus, and ensure we maintain the exchange of goods our communities rely upon. Montana will continue working to maintain our strong bonds with the people of Alberta.”
About 2,000 truck drivers qualify to receive the vaccine through the program, according to the release.
“We’re doing everything we can to get a vaccine into Albertans’ arms as fast as possible, including by forging this innovative agreement with Montana,” Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said in the release. “We are deeply grateful to Montana Governor Gianforte and the U.S. government for their generous donation of vaccines to protect our truckers. Alberta depends on trade with our American neighbours and this program will ensure our goods get to market while stopping the spike of COVID-19.”
Both Alberta-based and U.S.-based truck drivers can receive the vaccine at a rest stop near Conrad Monday, May 10 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day until May 23.
Digital signs along I-15 will direct truck drivers on where to go.