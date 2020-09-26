HELENA- President Donald Trump announced his nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court Saturday.
Senator Jon Tester, Senator Steve Daines and Congressman Greg Gianforte have released statements following the announcement.
Senator Jon Tester released the following statement regarding the nomination:
“Four years ago, McConnell and his allies made up a rule that the Senate can’t vote on a Supreme Court nominee eight months before an election—a rule they now intend to break by ramming one through just days before election day when hundreds of thousands of Montanans will have already voted. Regardless of the nominee, I believe there aren’t different sets of rules for Democrats and Republicans, and we must follow McConnell’s precedent: giving the American people a voice in this selection by filling the vacancy when the next President is sworn is, no matter who that is.”
Senator Steve Daines released the following statement regarding the nomination:
“Judge Barrett is a conservative, well qualified judge, who has faithfully honored and defended the Constitution,” Daines said. “Judge Barrett will defend our Montana way of life from those that want to take away our 2nd Amendment rights and destroy our jobs. Nearly three years ago I voted to confirm Judge Barrett to the Seventh Circuit Court, and I now look forward to casting my vote to confirm Judge Barrett to the United States Supreme Court.”
Congressman Greg Gianforte's statement:
“Judge Amy Coney Barrett is an outstanding choice to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court. Judge Barrett’s stellar qualifications and exceptional record demonstrate she will uphold our Constitution and interpret our nation’s laws, not make policy from the bench. President Trump made an excellent choice with Judge Barrett, and the Senate should swiftly, and without petty politics, consider and confirm her.”