HELENA, Mont. - In remembrance of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, Montana's officials have shared statements in recognition of the 21st anniversary.

Governor Greg Gianforte posted the following statement:

“As we reflect on the 21st anniversary of September 11, we recommit ourselves to our promise to never forget. We will never forget the heroes born that day, the lives we lost, or the men and women - united under one flag - who joined the U.S. Military to defend our nation. Today, we remember, we pray, and we honor Americans of every background who lost their lives in this despicable act of evil. May God bless the United States of America.”

Senator Jon Tester sent the following statement:

“Today, we mourn the loss of more than 3,000 lives and recall the profound sadness, rage, and shock we felt as Americans 21 years ago. As we reflect on the horrific events of September 11th, let’s remember what unites us as Americans, because there is a lot more that unites us than divides us. Let’s also honor—not just with our words but with action— the first responders, service members, veterans, and countless other brave Americans we lost that day who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom in the years that followed.”

Senator Steve Daines sent the following statement:

“Today, we reflect on the nearly 3,000 American lives lost in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. We must never forget the victims of this evil act of terror or the selfless bravery of our first responders.”