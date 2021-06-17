HELENA, Mont. - A report detailing the 147 education-related bills filed during the 67th Legislative Session has been compiled by the Montana Office of Public Instruction (OPI).
According to the OPI, the report offers summaries of bills that passed the Legislature and were signed into law.
“I am pleased to present this summary as a way to celebrate the many achievements of the 67th Session,” Superintendent Elsie Arntzen said. “I hope this information is useful for our families, teachers, and education advocates as the OPI and others work to implement these many changes.”
