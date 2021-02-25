HELENA, Mont. - During an update on Montana’s COVID-19 response, Governor Greg Gianforte announced that at his direction, the state opted into a federal pharmacy vaccine program.
Gianforte said the move was to get more vaccines into Montana, and that 21 counties have had vaccines delivered to pharmacies with the program.
As of the governor’s update, 3,100 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been received by the pharmacies.
During the update, it was also announced that the Senate passed two bills, the Montana Entrepreneur Magnet and the Competes Act.
According to Gianforte, the Competes Act makes Montana’s top income tax rate more competitive with Montana’s neighbors in the Rocky Mountain west.
“The Competes Act cuts the income tax rate prudently and incrementally as Montana’s economy grows and we can find efficiencies in government,” Gianforte said.
The Montana Entrepreneur Magnet encourages companies to establish their headquarters in Montana and create jobs in the state.
Gianforte added that the recently passed bills will make Montana more competitive and bring more good-paying jobs to Montana.
Also recently passed by the house was the Montana Trades Education Credit which would provide scholarships offering businesses a 50 percent credit for their employees to learn a trade.
“I’m encouraged by the progress the legislature is making on pro-jobs, our pro-growth business agenda and this will help lead Montana’s comeback,” Gianforte said.