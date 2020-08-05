HELENA- Montana public health agencies are investigating reports of confirmed and suspected Salmonella illnesses linked to onions.
According to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS), state and local public health agencies are investigating 52 reports of the illness, linked to onions from Thompson International, Inc.
Illnesses began back in June, and continue to be reported.
Local investigations have confirmed that ill individuals often consumed the recalled onions at restaurants.
Cases have been identified in 16 counties across Montana, including Beaverhead, Big Horn, Carbon, Cascade, Deer Lodge, Fergus, Flathead, Gallatin, Hill, Jefferson, Lake, Lewis and Clark , Missoula, Park, Ravalli and Yellowstone.
The release says 12 people have been hospitalized in Montana, and the DCD is reporting 396 cases in 34 states, with a total of 59 hospitalizations and no deaths.
Consumers, retailers and restaurants are being advised to not eat, sell or serve onions from Thompson International Inc.
The onions may also be listed under the following brand names: Thompson Premium, TLC Thompson International, Tender Loving Care, El Competitor, Hartley’s Best, Onions 52, Majestic, Imperial Fresh, Kroger, Utah Onions and Food Lion. An investigation is ongoing, and more brands may be added.
If you cannot tell where your onions are from, you are advised to throw them away.
Salmonella infection symptoms vary from person to person, but often include a sudden onset of diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever, nausea and vomiting. Some may experience dehydration which can be severe.
Most people with a Salmonella infection begin feeling sick six hours to six days after eating or drinking something that contains the bacteria, and typically recover without needing treatment within four to seven days according to the release.
Montana DPHHS is advising consumers to:
Check your refrigerator and kitchen at home for recalled onions or food made with them. This could include tacos, sandwiches, salads, wraps, salsas, dips, etc.
If you used onions to make a food, but don’t know where the onions are from, throw the food away. Do not eat it, even if no one has gotten sick.
Wash and sanitize any surfaces that may have come in contact with onions or their packaging, such as countertops, refrigerator shelves and drawers, knives, and cutting boards.
When you eat out or shop for food, make sure that the onions are not distributed by Thomson International, Inc.
If you are experiencing symptoms of a Salmonella infection, talk to your healthcare provider. Write down what you ate in the week before you got sick. If you are tested and have Salmonella, your local health department will call you for an interview to ask you about foods you ate before you got sick.
Restaurants, Retailers and Suppliers are advised to:
On August 1, 2020, Thomson International, Inc. voluntarily recalled red, yellow, white, and sweet yellow onions because they may be contaminated with Salmonella.
Traceback information from cases identified that red onions from the company’s farm in Bakersfield, CA are the likely source of the outbreak. However, because of the way onions are grown and harvested, the company voluntarily recalled yellow, white, and sweet onions as well.
Do not serve or sell these onions, or food prepared with them.
Clean and sanitize all areas these onions have come in contact with, including counter tops, cutting boards, utensils, and storage bins.
For more information and pictures of the recalled product, you can view the recall notice on the FDA website here.