MISSOULA - Montana Rail Link (MRL) announced Wednesday they released a special locomotive last week honoring veterans for Veteran's Day.
Additionally, MRL is also releasing a locomotive showing appreciation for essential workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Essential workers have played a critical role in keeping our communities healthy and safe during the COVID-19 pandemic,” MRL President Derek Ollmann said in the release.
MRL says in a release they want to regularly route the two locomotives from Billings, Montana to Sandpoint, Idaho.
Further, the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation and MRL teamed up to make a $50,000 contribution to Warriors and Quiet Waters and another $50,000 to Montana No Kid Hungry.
“All essential workers including railroaders, first responders, health care workers, janitorial staff, grocery store clerks and truck drivers have served all of us with dedication and sacrifice.” “We thank veterans and their families for their collective sacrifice and service,” Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation Executive Director and Vietnam Veteran Mike Halligan said in the release. “We’re proud to recognize two of the great organizations that serve our veterans, citizens, and communities across Montana.”