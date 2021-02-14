HELENA - Montana was ranked the number one best state to start a small business in 2021 by The Blueprint.
Factors used to determine the ranking were tax climate, consumer spending in the state, rate of new entrepreneurs, business survival rate over five years, labor costs, and climate according to the Great Falls Development Authority.
According to The Blueprint’s article, Montana scores high in several areas, including the number of new businesses calling Montana home.
The article says the state has a five-year business survival rate of 53.4 percent, and that consumer spending is on the rise, going from $41.4 million in 2017 to $45.3 million in 2019.
“We're happy to see this data that validates what we see day to day - Montana is an excellent place for entrepreneurs to start, innovate, or expand their business,” said Jolene Schalper, Senior Vice President of the Great Falls Development Authority.