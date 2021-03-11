HELENA, Mont. - Montana is receiving more than 24,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses next week.
The doses are specifically allocated to the state and do not include doses allocated to the Department of Veteran Affairs, Indian Health Services or other Federal Programs delivered to Montana a release from Senator Jon Tester says.
According to the state’s coronavirus response map, as of Thursday morning, 333,647 doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 126,507 Montanans are fully immunized.
You can view a breakdown of COVID-19 vaccinations by county on the state’s coronavirus response page here.