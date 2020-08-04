HELENA - In a letter Tuesday, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney are requesting the U.S. Census Bureau to resume the 2020 Census count through the lengthened Oct. 31 deadline.
The US Census Bureau paused field operations from March to May, and lengthened the census count deadline from July 31 to Oct. 31 due to COVID-19 implications. They confirmed Monday they will shorten the count to Sept. 30.
In a release from the Office of the Governor, the reason for the extension request is to get a precise count for Montana amid COVID-19 implications impacting the state.
“Montana is not alone in experiencing deep and unprecedented effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our administration is working first to protect the health and safety of our state’s 1.06 million residents,” Governor Bullock and Lt. Gov. Cooney, who serves as chair of the Montana Complete Count Committee, wrote in a letter to U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. “We are also doing all we can to offset the short and long-term impacts this will have on our economy, our communities and our families.”
The governor's release says the early cutoff would impact crucial federal funding for Montana, and only 56-percent of state residents responded to the 2020 Census -- less than the 63-percent national average.
“Today, an estimated 525,000 Montanans have not been counted in the 2020 Census. If the Census Bureau continues to move the goal posts of the decennial count, we fear entire communities in Montana will go uncounted and therefore unrepresented in our democracy. These communities rely on an accurate Census to provide critical funding for schools, health care and highways. Without an accurate count, the fabric of Montana will be detrimentally impacted for at least the next 10 years,” Governor Bullock and Lt. Gov. Cooney wrote in the letter.