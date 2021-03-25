HELENA, Mont. - Montana residents are being encouraged to send ideas and reach out about the “Red Tape Relief Initiative” that is part of the Red Tape Relief Task Force.
“[Lt. Governor Juras] and the team are in the process of conducting a top to bottom review of regulations in every single state agency,” Governor Greg Gianforte said. “They are leaving no stone unturned as they identify excessive, outdated and unnecessary regulations.”
Gianforte said they are looking for input from people across the state about red tape they would like to see reviewed, rolled back or repealed.
Those giving a proposal are asked to organize and submit their ideas for reform by the agency or department and to be prepared to identify a specific problem before completing the form online.
If you would like to identify problems at more than one agency or department, you are asked to submit a new form for each agency or department.
Proposals must be submitted by April 12 using this online form on the Governor’s website here, or by emailing liane.taylor@mt.gov.
Regulations necessary to implement legislative directives, including the protection of consumer safety and public health will be preserved by the process according to the Governor's website.
An initial report from the Red Tape Relief Task Force is expected to come this summer Gianforte said.