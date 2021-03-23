Montana’s congressional delegation sounds off on DC statehood

Taxation without representation, Washington D.C. is making the case for statehood.
A hearing took place in front of lawmakers the Mayor of D.C. Muriel Bowser made the case to officials in Congress that the citizens of Washington DC deserve representation.
The mayor is calling on congress to pass the statehood legislation and put it on the Presidents desk within the first 100 days of his presidency.
Montana’s congressional delegation sounding off.
Steve Daines tweeted “The push for DC Statehood is nothing more than a power grab by the Democrats. This is their attempt to give more power to the Washington swamp at the expense of Montanans.”
A spokesperson for Senator Tester’s office tells us “Senator Tester believes that Americans should have their voices represented in congress—including the more than half a million taxpaying citizens living in the District of Columbia, many of whom are active-duty servicemembers and veterans. These brave men and women fought for our freedom and should enjoy the same rights as anyone else.”
Montana’s only congressman, Matt Rosendale said via email that he has major concerns with statehood for the district.
“I have major concerns with dc statehood, many of the proposals we have seen disregard the intent and explicit section of the constitution that require the capital city to remain an independent district—not a state.” – Matt Rosendale
D.C. Taxpayers get no voting representatives in congress, the nation’s capital has a larger population than states like Vermont and Wyoming.
With a simple majority in the house and senate, congress can add new states to the union through an admission act or house resolution.