HELENA- Montana’s Equal Pay for Equal Work Task Force has been extended through 2022.
The task force was initially created in 2013 to bring business, education, tribal, nonprofit, labor and government leaders to raise awareness of and take steps to narrow Montana’s gender wage gap.
Since launching in 2013, the gap between what men and women earn has narrowed from 67 percent to 73.2 percent according to a release from the Office of the Governor.
The release goes on to say, in its seven years, the task force has led pay audits in state government to identify women who are underemployed and address and overcome unconscious gender bias.
The task force has also encouraged hundreds of businesses to sign a pledge to support closing the gender wage gap and created a toolkit for wage equity best practices for businesses to utilize.
Legislation, including a bill to remove barriers for survivors of domestic abuse, sexual assault and stalking to get unemployment benefits, were supported by the task force as well.
The following individuals will serve on the Task Force until 2022:
Co-Chair Tara Rice, Montana Department of Commerce Director
Co-Chair Brenda Nordlund, Montana Department of Labor & Industry Commissioner
Jamie Palagi, Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services Division Administrator, Helena
Jen Euell, Director, Women's Foundation of Montana, Missoula
Representative Laurie Bishop, Livingston
Senator Diane Sands, Missoula
Paddy Fleming, Director, Montana Manufacturing Extension Center, Bozeman
Carole Lankford, Councilmember, Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes, Pablo
Tracy McIntyre, Executive Director, Montana Cooperative Development Center, Great Falls
Kelly Webster, Chief of Staff, University of Montana, Missoula
Lauren Caldwell, Montana Federation of Public Employees, Political Director & Student Program Coordinator, Helena
Jen Perry, Jelt Belt, Owner, Bozeman
Lilly Corning, Corning Companies, Realtor, Billings
John Cummings, Anderson Zurmuehlen & Co., Human Resources Director, Helena