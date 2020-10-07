HELENA- Montana will begin reporting on the status of COVID-19 hospital capacity in local hospitals and funds were announced to boost the uninsurance trust fund on Wednesday.
“In the past two weeks, the number of weekly reported cases has doubled, from 1,249 to 2,451,” Bullock said. “The last county in our state without a case, Petroleum, had the first case this week… Some of the counties that have seen significant increases over the past weeks are mostly related to outbreaks in congregate care settings, or from events occurring where individuals did not take recommended precautions such as social distancing and mask use.”
With more cases comes more people who need hospital attention Bullock brought up, saying the more cases there are the more risk our healthcare workers face of contracting the virus.
If healthcare workers become sick and cannot work, more strain is put on hospitals and their ability to help our communities.
Over 230 Montana health care providers teamed up to share their concerns and a call to action, saying the situation is more serious than it ever has been in Montana, and that our healthcare systems are being strained under the pressure. The providers went on to say reducing the spread of disease is the most powerful tool our community has to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re working every day to prevent this, but will not be successful without your help.”
Starting Thursday morning, Bullock says a daily update of the status of COVID-19 hospital capacity in Montana will begin to be updated.
Reporting will include a statewide snapshot of beds, ICU and ventilator capacity as well as availability including a regional breakdown of inpatient beds occupied and information specific to hospitals across the state.
Also announced was funds to boost the uninsurance trust fund.
To immediately boost the trust fund, $200 million was announced that will effectively double Montana’s unemployment insurance trust fund and prevent over 43,000 businesses from being hit by a significant spike in rates Bullock says.
It will also ensure the Montana Department of Labor and Industry can continue paying benefits to those in need and allow them to not have to raise rates on participating businesses in 2021 or in subsequent years Bullock says.
“The boost to the trust fund will have a real impact on the ground for businesses next year and for years to come, playing a significant roll in our state’s economic recovery,” Bullock said.