HELENA - During the legislative session at the State Capitol in Helena, Montanans will be able to testify remotely in front of every state Senate committee.
To testify remotely, by video conference or by phone, you must register on the Legislature’s website here by 12:00 pm the day before the committee hearings take place.
If you plan on testifying remotely, you are asked to keep some key points in mind:
Participants may testify via phone if they are unable to access Zoom. However, participants testifying via phone also MUST register by noon the day before the scheduled testimony.
Due to time constraints or technical difficulties, every participant may not be heard in every committee hearing. However, all participants can submit written testimony. Testimony and supporting documentation MUST be submitted by NOON the day before the hearing begins.
Written testimony will be accepted until the committee takes executive action on the bill.
Montanans can still testify in-person at the Capitol, contact their individual legislatures by phone or email or contact a committee through the Legislature’s website.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has forced us all to adapt, and that includes the Legislature,” State Senate President Mark Blasdel, R-Kalispell, said. “This session, Montanans will have more opportunity to make their voices heard than ever before in the history of the Legislature. If you don’t feel safe coming to the Capitol, you can testify from anywhere with an internet or phone connection.”
The Senate is also reminding Montanans that even if they are testifying remotely, they are appearing virtually in the State Capitol during the official lawmaking process and need to observe proper decorum. Be polite, professional, and respectful of others’ opinions and time.