HELENA- Montanans are being urged to know the health risks of Harmful Algal Blooms before taking a dip in lakes.
Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB) are caused by blue-green algae that are native to Montana’s freshwater lakes and reservoirs according to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.
Under certain conditions, HABs can produce toxins that damage the skin, liver and nerve cells the DEQ says. People are warned not to drink, swallow or swim in water that shows signs of Harmful Algal Blooms.
Direct contact, ingestion or inhalation of cyanotoxins may irritate the skin, eyes, nose, throat and respiratory system, or cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, headache or liver and kidney damage. If you suspect a HAB-related illness in a person or animal, including livestock, call Poison Control immediately at 1-800-222-1222.
Not all varieties of blue-green algae are harmful, but some can produce dangerous cyanotoxins.
Blooms often look like pea soup, grass clippings or green latex paint and are usually suspended in the water or aggregated into floating mats. The algae will not appear thread-like or stringy like roots, mosses, water plants or green algae.
The public’s help was enlisted since 2017 to help track suspected Harmful Algal Blooms.
A website has been set up that has identification information, an up-to-date map of reported HABs and allows for people to report suspected HABs.
Reports of HABs can also be made by calling 1-888-849-2938 or emailing HAB@mt.gov
The Montana HABs Program received 48 reports between June and October 2019 of the blooms on Montana’s lakes, reservoirs and ponds. Last year, two temporary closures were issued due to HABs.