HELENA - Montana’s unemployment rate was reported to be 4.9 percent in November.
Governor Steve Bullock announced the November unemployment rate, saying it was down from 5.0 percent in October and lower than the national rate of 6.7 percent for November.
“Montana’s economic recovery continues to outpace the nation, with job growth much stronger than in previous recessions,” Governor Bullock said. “In order to continue strong job growth, we allocated an additional $20 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds to pay additional unemployment insurance benefits to claimants during December. These dollars are flowing to grocery and retail stores in our local communities, translating into an estimated $35 million of additional economic activity in the state.”
From to the Governor’s release:
“Total employment growth since the recession trough in April has been faster than in other recessions. Total employment, which includes payroll, agricultural, and self-employed workers, surged in May and June as businesses reopened, adding an average of 19,200 jobs per month. From July to October, job growth averaged 3,300 per month. Total employment growth has slowed to 797 in November, but remains much higher than the pace of recovery after the 2008 recession, which averaged about 480 job gains per month.
The labor force added 706 workers in November, bringing the level equal to the labor force in February prior to the pandemic and higher than November 2019. Payroll employment also posted a gain of 1,200 jobs over the month, with the most jobs added (1,300) in the professional and business services industry. This industry includes temporary employment services, which often increases employment during recession recoveries.
The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased by 0.2% in November with broad-based increases in prices. The index for all items less food and energy, referred to as core inflation, also increased 0.2%.”
A breakdown of county unemployment rates from the release:
****** COUNTY UNEMPLOYMENT RATES ******
The unemployment rate and ranking for each of Montana’s 56 counties is provided below for your convenience. County unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted and should be compared to the unadjusted statewide unemployment rate of 4.3%.
Unemployment Rate
Employment
Rank
County
Current Unemployment Rate
Change over Year
Current Employment
Job Change from Last Year
1
Daniels
2.2
0.0
889
-3
2
Liberty
2.3
-0.5
988
30
3
Garfield
2.4
0.0
741
9
3
McCone
2.4
0.5
933
-20
3
Powder River
2.4
0.0
979
3
6
Carter
2.5
0.4
701
34
7
Sweet Grass
2.7
0.1
1,798
8
8
Golden Valley
3.0
-1.3
356
0
9
Beaverhead
3.1
0.0
4,935
10
9
Powell
3.1
-0.4
2,804
-126
11
Chouteau
3.2
0.8
2,505
40
11
Judith Basin
3.2
0.6
1,041
45
13
Petroleum
3.4
-0.4
285
8
14
Fallon
3.5
1.3
1,641
-40
14
Treasure
3.5
1.5
335
-6
16
Custer
3.6
1.0
5,930
-57
16
Fergus
3.6
0.7
5,589
-342
16
Gallatin
3.6
0.9
67,256
-96
16
Teton
3.6
0.4
2,667
-22
16
Valley
3.6
0.2
3,877
-100
21
Jefferson
3.7
0.4
5,440
-76
21
Lewis and Clark
3.7
0.9
34,182
-546
21
Stillwater
3.7
0.9
5,172
-29
24
Deer Lodge
3.8
0.8
4,695
-109
25
Yellowstone
3.9
0.9
78,208
-1,023
26
Hill
4.0
0.5
7,207
-238
26
Phillips
4.0
0.7
1,851
-4
28
Missoula
4.1
1.0
62,352
324
28
Toole
4.1
1.2
1,999
-55
30
Blaine
4.2
0.7
2,229
-221
30
Meagher
4.2
1.0
963
16
32
Carbon
4.4
0.9
5,274
-55
32
Madison
4.4
0.2
4,177
-64
32
Ravalli
4.4
0.8
19,529
-148
35
Cascade
4.5
1.3
35,896
-971
35
Musselshell
4.5
0.6
2,249
38
35
Pondera
4.5
1.5
2,563
-27
38
Lake
4.6
0.6
12,689
-28
38
Sheridan
4.6
2.3
1,726
8
40
Dawson
4.7
2.2
4,437
-46
40
Rosebud
4.7
0.2
3,494
-182
40
Silver Bow
4.7
1.0
16,095
-475
43
Roosevelt
4.8
1.2
4,239
-104
43
Wibaux
4.8
1.8
440
-7
45
Broadwater
4.9
0.9
2,418
-76
46
Park
5.2
1.5
8,413
-71
47
Granite
5.3
-0.8
1,462
-39
47
Richland
5.3
2.9
5,565
-262
49
Flathead
5.4
0.7
44,825
-285
50
Big Horn
5.5
-1.1
4,519
7
51
Sanders
5.6
0.8
4,699
83
51
Wheatland
5.6
2.2
774
-17
53
Mineral
6.4
1.1
1,557
-67
54
Prairie
6.7
3.3
448
-30
55
Lincoln
6.9
-0.2
7,420
-124
56
Glacier
8.0
0.6
5,185
61
****** RESERVATION UNEMPLOYMENT RATES ******
The unemployment rate and ranking for each of Montana’s seven reservations is provided below. Reservation unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted and should be compared to the unadjusted statewide unemployment rate of 4.3%. Reservation areas overlap with county areas, meaning that unemployed individuals living on a reservation will be included in both the reservation and county totals.
Unemployment Rate
Employment
Rank
County
Current Unemployment Rate
Change over Year
Current Employment
Job Change from Last Year
1
Flathead
4.9
0.7
12,462
-8
2
Fort Peck
6.1
1.4
3,810
-92
3
Crow Reservation
8.4
-1.6
2,302
0
4
Fort Belknap Reservation
9.5
1.5
734
-69
5
Northern Cheyenne
11
-0.1
1,234
-41
6
Blackfeet Indian
11.2
1.1
3,666
39
7
Rocky Boy's
11.9
1.7
1,059
-18