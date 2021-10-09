WOLF CREEK, Mont. - A motorcyclist involved in a crash near Wolf Creek on Sept. 26 died from injuries he sustained in the crash.
On Sept. 26, a Harley Davidson motorcycle was driving on S-434 when the driver failed to negotiate a left-hand curve Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports.
The motorcycle then left the road on the right before the driver lost control and the motorcycle came back into the roadway.
The driver and motorcycle were separated and skid down the roadway surface. The driver was taken to Benefis Hospital in Great Falls.
On Oct. 5, the driver, a 78-year-old man from Wolf Creek, died from injuries sustained in the crash.
MHP says the driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.