Would you watch roughly 46 hours of movies in one month for $2,021?
If yes, you’re in luck, because CableTV is offering the award to one lucky film fanatic.
The winner will have one month to watch the 21 Best Picture winners from 2000 to 2020.
The selected candidate will also get a $100 Amazon gift card for film rentals or purchases, a $100 Grubhub gift card, an Oscar statue replica, a red carpet runner and four boxes of microwave popcorn.
Applications are open now through April 16, and to sign up, you can visit CableTV’s website here.
After you finish with the last 21 years worth of Best Pictures, you can add this year’s Best Picture winner to your list after the Oscars airs on ABC this year on Sunday, April 25.