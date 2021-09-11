HELENA, Mont. - Montana's elected officials have shared statements Saturday, for the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001.
Senator Steve Daines’ statement:
“Today we honor and recognize the 2,977 innocent Americans who lost their lives at the hands of evil in the horrific terrorist attacks on 9/11. We remember the survivors, the first responders, and the families and communities that were broken. We remember the heroes who answered the call to serve their fellow Americans, and we remember those who lost their lives fighting for our freedoms ever since.
"Despite the tragedy that occurred, Americans everywhere rallied together and we persevered. We are a nation that believes in defending our country and our ideals, especially the fundamental belief of freedom. Our adversaries want us to live in fear, but we will never back down or stop fighting for what we believe in. May today be a day of remembrance and reflection as we go forward with the resilient spirit that has been instilled within us all. God Bless the United States of America."
Senator Jon Tester’s statement:
“Twenty years ago today, our country was forever changed as we watched the horrific attacks of September 11th take the lives of thousands of Americans. In the face of tragedy, America showed the world a country united in our values—and we held our enemies accountable. Now, we face our most critical task: living up to the promises made to the men and women in uniform who answered the call of duty to defend our nation. As we take on new challenges, let us always remember that we are stronger together, and let’s recommit ourselves to honoring our first responders, servicemembers, veterans, and countless other brave Americans who made the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of our freedoms.”
Governor Greg Gianforte’s statement:
No act of evil will ever threaten what makes America great. No tragedy can crush the American spirit. No foe can ever meet the might or will of the American people.
We will never forget September 11, 2001. God bless America.