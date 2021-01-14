HELENA - House Bill 102 was passed today by the Montana House of Representatives.
The bill would relax gun restrictions in Montana by allowing concealed carrying of firearms on college campuses and allow people lawfully allowed to open carry a firearm to carry concealed in the same areas without a permit.
Rep. Seth Berglee says the bill, “modernizes Montana’s antiquated permitted and permitless carry laws,” and that it is long past due.
The bill was passed 66-31, and will now move to the Montana Senate for consideration.