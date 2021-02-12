HELENA - A complaint was filed against the Chair of the Montana House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, Barry Usher, claiming he violated open meeting laws and a petitioner’s constitutional right to know.
According to court documents, on Jan. 12, Usher held a meeting regarding executive action to be taken on several controversial bills involving transgender health and abortion.
After the meeting was convened and before a vote was taken, Usher reportedly recessed the meeting to discuss the vote on the bills in private with other members of the Republican majority on the committee.
A Montana Free Press reporter followed several Republican members of the committee to a room in the basement of the Capitol building to observe and report on the matters.
Documents claim the reporter was told by Usher she was not welcome to stay during the discussion, and that he said he made three of the members stay out of the meeting so there would be no quorum.
Usher then reportedly told the reporter he purposefully did this so the meeting could be held in private, documents adding that Usher told the reporter he did this on a normal basis, not just on controversial bills.
“Accordingly, any decisions made in the room, whether a vote was taken or not, controlled the Judiciary Committee votes on the bills because a majority of that committee was involved in the closed session,” the documents say. “No rights of privacy were affected by the ensuing discussion on the bills.”
Following the meeting, Usher reconvened the Judiciary Committee and proceeded to take executive action on the bills.
The complaint claims Usher’s actions affected the news organizations’ right to know as guaranteed by the Montana Constitution.
Several Montana news organizations joined together in the lawsuit including the Montana Broadcasters Association which represents all media in the Treasure State.
In part, the complaint asks the court to issue an order setting aside any decisions made in a reportedly illegally closed meeting.
You can read the court documents for the complaint filed against Barry Usher online here.
This is not the first time a lawsuit like this has been filed in Montana.
Back in 1995, multiple Montana news organizations sued the Republican and Democratic party Senate and House caucuses.
A complaint was filed by the organizations in February of 1995 claiming that the Caucuses are public bodies or agencies of state government performing public functions in public facilities at public expense.
In addition, the complaint claimed the proceedings and records of the caucuses were closed to the media and to the public, in violation of Montana's Open Meetings law and in violation of the Right-to-Know provision of the Montana Constitution.
The complaint sought to answer whether, under Montana law, are the Senate and House caucuses of the Republican and Democratic parties "persons" within the meaning of the law.
The legislatures filed a motion to dismiss, contending that among other things, the Caucuses were not “persons” within the meaning of the law and that the Caucuses were, therefore, not subject to the jurisdiction of the court.
In determining that the complaint should be dismissed, the District Court adopted the argument of the caucuses and narrowed its determination to define that party caucuses are unofficial gatherings of legislators and not separate legal entities court documents say.
“If the "group" definition of caucus (as opposed to the "gathering" or "meeting" definition) is valid--and we have been cited to no authority that would lead us to the conclusion that it is not--then, the question simply becomes whether the caucuses as "groups of persons sharing a common interest" fit within the definition of "persons" within the meaning of Rule 4A, M.R.Civ.P.” Documents say. “We conclude that they do. “
The Montana Supreme Court subsequently held that the Senate and House Republican and Democratic party in-session caucuses were not persons within the meaning of the law.
You can read the 1997 Montana Supreme Court ruling documents online here.