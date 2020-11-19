HELENA- A new bill was announced that would ensure that small businesses received promised loan forgiveness for Emergency Injury Loan Advance Grants.
The legislation would ensure that Emergency Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Advance Grant recipients are not punished when calculating their Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) forgiveness according to a release from Jon Tester.
Right now, a business that got an EIDL Advance Grant and a PPP loan will see its EIDL grant subtracted from its PPP forgiveness according to Tester’s release.
A release from Steve Daines says the legislation would end the requirement that EIDL Advance grants be subtracted from PPP loan forgiveness; ensuring small dollar loans created by this requirement are forgiven.