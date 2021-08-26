HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association (MSPOA) announced they are endorsing and partnering with the Man Up Crusade.
According to the MSPOA, the Man Up Crusaders is an organization aiming to reduce domestic violence and contribute to social change by promoting safe and healthy relationships through education, advocacy and funding of community services and programs that share their mission.
MSOPA said they have been an advocate for policies and programs addressing the issue of domestic violence in local communities and the state, and this endorsement is an extension of those efforts.
“We know domestic violence continues to be prevalent in the lives of the constituents whom we serve and protect,” MSOPA said in a release. “National statistics show that one in four women and one in seven men will experience domestic violence in their lifetimes. Partnering with the Man Up Crusade is one more arrow in our collective quivers as we work together to reduce incidents of domestic violence.”
You can find more information on the Man Up Crusade on their website here.