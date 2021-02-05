UPDATE:
HELENA, Mont. - Frank Szollosi, Executive Director of Montana Wildlife Federation, responded Friday to Senator Steve Daines' "partisan attack" on the nominee to lead the United States Department of Interior, U.S. Representative Deb Haaland.
“Senator Steve Daines' partisan attack on U.S. Representative Deb Haaland, the historic nominee to become our next U.S. Secretary of Interior, is deeply regrettable. The daughter of a 30-year combat Marine, awarded the Silver Star Medal for saving six lives during Vietnam, and a Navy veteran, Rep. Haaland worked tirelessly to pass the Great American Outdoors Act last year with a big bipartisan majority – a bill which Senator Daines then loudly proclaimed as “the Holy Grail” of conservation achievements," he stated. "According to an independent watchdog group, GovTrack.us, Rep. Haaland ranked first in the U.S. House of Representatives for gaining bipartisan support for legislation she sponsored. Montana hunters and anglers know conservation and public access bring people together, and that’s her record.”
Senator Daines’ statement:
“After our conversation, I'm deeply concerned with the Congresswoman's support on several radical issues that will hurt Montana, our way of life, our jobs and rural America, including her support for the Green New Deal and President Biden's oil and gas moratorium, as well as her opposition to the Keystone XL pipeline. I am also concerned by the responses I received about the role of the Department and lack of appreciation for issues that impact Montana such as wildlife management and hunting and sportsman access. I'm not convinced the Congresswoman can divorce her radical views and represent what's best for Montana and all stakeholders in the West. Unless my concerns are addressed, I will block her confirmation.”