RED LODGE, Mont. - Multiple agencies are working together to search for 23-year-old Tatum “Tate” Morell.
A post from Red Lodge Fire Rescue says Morell is an engineering graduate student at Montana State University-Bozeman and is originally from Idaho. This was her first trip to the Beartooths.
She is an experienced hiker who explores terrain like this often and recently accomplished a similar trip in Gallatin County climbing five peaks in five days.
Morell reportedly planned to hike five peaks over 12,000 feet in the West Fork of Rock Creek drainage according to Red Lodge Fire Rescue.
On Thursday, July 1, Morell camped at Shadow Lake and contacted her mother via an InReach satellite communicator that evening. It is believed that she left her tent Friday and has not returned.
On Wednesday, ground teams will search the routes she may have taken to climb the peaks in the area with a focus on Sundance, Bowback, Castle and Whitetail Mountains.
“These routes are high elevation and relatively technical with car-sized boulders, scree and snowfields,” the update from Red Lodge Fire Rescue said. “Dog teams will be searching the area around her camp.”
Helicopter crews from the National Guard and Two Bear Air searched the area Sunday night through Tuesday evening using visual, infrared camera, cell phone tracking and Recco tracking while ground crews searched the area around her camp and the surrounding lakes.
Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan asks that if you may have seen Tate recently or have any information about her plans that you call the sheriff’s office at 406-446-1234.
As of Wednesday, the agencies helping in the search include Red Lodge Fire Rescue Search and Rescue (SAR) and the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Yellowstone County Sheriff, Gallatin County SAR, Big Horn County SAR, Park County, WY SAR, US Forest Service, three search dog teams and three helicopters.