UPDATE AT 5:39 PM:

Around 30 homes are reported to have been evacuated and the fire is estimated to be eight acres large.

Just before 5:00 pm, the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office reported that Timber Trail is open as is Timber Trail from Countryside to Overland Rd.

Overland Road is still closed as of this update.

UPDATE AT 4:15 PM:

The intersections of Overland Rd. and Hauser Dam Rd. as well as Overland Rd. and Timber Trail Dr. are currently blocked due to a fire.

Evacuations are still in place, and the public is asked to stay away.

UPDATE AT 2:52 PM:

Evacuations are underway in the north hills of Helena, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton announced.

The following areas are under evacuation:

  • All residents east of 3485 Overland Rd.
  • All of Autobahn
  • Timber Trail
  • Areas north of Overland and Hauser Rd. and Country Side Rd.

Roads listed above are closed to anyone but fire apparatus. Mutual aid has bee requested from Tri-Lakes fire from surrounding volunteer fire departments.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

HELENA, Mont. - Multiple agencies are responding to Hauser Dam Rd. due to a fire in the area according to the Lewis and Clark County / City of Helena 911 Center.

People are asked to avoid the area and to not call 9-1-1 to report smoke or ask for information about the fire.

We will provide updates as we learn more about this fire.

Current Contests

Rise & Shine!
Bozeman

Rise & Shine!

    Nominate someone you think has earned a $100 Bridger Bubbles Car Wash gift certificate!

    Tags

    News For You