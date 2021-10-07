HELENA, Mont. - Multiple police and sheriff’s offices in Montana have had grants approved that will help them obtain and train new canine units.
The canine units will help local law enforcement crackdown on illegal drugs being trafficked into Montana according to the Department of Justice.
“Dangerous drugs like methamphetamine and fentanyl are coming in from the southern border and leading to an increase in crime across Montana. This program is part of my commitment to getting additional resources into the hands of local first responders,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “Once trained, these canines and law enforcement officers will be on the front lines protecting our communities from drugs and the crime they cause.”
A selection committee approved 18 grants. The following applications were approved:
- Billings Police Department
- Bozeman Police Department
- Carbon County Sheriff’s Office
- Cascade County Sheriff’s Office
- Columbus Police Department
- Dawson County Sheriff’s Office
- Havre Police Department
- Helena Police Department
- Hill County Sheriff’s Office
- Lake County Sheriff’s Office
- Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office
- Meagher County Sheriff’s Office
- Missoula County Sheriff’s Office
- Missoula Police Department
- Musselshell County Sheriff’s Office
- Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office
- Rosebud County Sheriff’s Office
- Sidney Police Department
Funds for the grants were secured in House Bill 701 for the Montana Department of Justice to administer a grant program to help law enforcement agencies to purchase and train new drug-detecting K9s to replace those that were trained to detect marijuana after voters last year passed an initiative legalizing the drug.