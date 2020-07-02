Montana University System Commissioners are calling on the MUS Healthy Fall 2020 Task Force Thursday to reassemble to talk about making masks mandatory in an effort to protect state university staff and students against COVID-19.
The following is the commissioner's statement requesting the task force to meet back up to review requiring masks:
"This follows a rich and thoughtful discussion of the issue among our Board of Regents during their Tuesday meeting, as well as input we have received from students, faculty, staff and community members. We appreciate the patience of our campus communities and the general public as my office and the Board of Regents work deliberately and methodically, in concert with state and local health officials, to evaluate our response to the pandemic. Taking steps to reduce the risk of virus transmission among our students and employees continues to be the first priority of the Montana University System and the Commissioner’s Office."