PABLO, Mont. - The nation’s first Tribal Community Response Plan (TCRP) was announced Thursday as a part of a pilot project to address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons cases.
According to a release from the Department of Justice, the pilot project was launched by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Montana and Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CKST) in accordance with the U.S. Department of Justice’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) Initiative, and the President’s Operation Lady Justice Task Force, and in furtherance of the goals in Savanna’s Act.
“CSKT’s development of a community response plan is a historic milestone in addressing this serious national issue. CSKT’s initiative to join in this pilot project will help other tribes across the country as they develop their own TCRPs. I want to thank our office’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Coordinator, Ernie Weyand, CSKT Chairwoman Fyant, Council member and secretary, Ellie Bundy, CSKT policy analyst, Jami Pluff, and all of the partners and stakeholders who participated in this process,” Acting U.S. Attorney Johnson said.
With participation from federal, tribal, state, and local law enforcement representatives, and community organizations, CSKT developed guidelines for the TCRP through working group meetings.
The working group meetings included representatives from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, CSKT, federal, state, tribal and local law enforcement (including the Flathead Tribal Police Department, Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, Sanders County Sheriff’s Office, Polson Police Department, Ronan Police Department, FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, and the Montana Department of Justice) and community organizations.
After pilot projects are completed, Savanna’s Act directs the U.S. Attorney’s Office to continue working with other tribal governments to ensure guidelines are developed across Montana the release says.
Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes were chosen for the pilot project in the Treasure State because it had expressed an interest in participating, has worked with the MMIP issue and has significant community impact related to cases involving tribal members. CSKT was also able to meet despite COVID-19 restrictions.
