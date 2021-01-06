WASHINGTON D.C. - We are tracking social media responses from U.S. national leaders regarding the pro Trump protester breach at the U.S. Capitol building.
President Donald Trump has tweeted the following:
January 6, 2021
I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021
Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021
Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021
Vice President Mike Pence has tweeted the following:
Thank you to the incredible Capitol Hill Police Officers and every Law Enforcement Officer for keeping us safe today. Thanks to your service, the Capitol was secured and we are truly grateful. pic.twitter.com/urDMpQBB7n— Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 7, 2021
And we will always be grateful for the men and women who stayed at their post to defend this historic place. To those who wreaked havoc in our Capitol today, you did not win. Violence never wins. Freedom wins. And this is still the People's House. pic.twitter.com/ytErRKnk4O— Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 7, 2021
President-elect Joe Biden has tweeted the following:
Today is a reminder, a painful one, that democracy is fragile. To preserve it requires people of good will, leaders with the courage to stand up, who are devoted not to pursuit of power and personal interest at any cost, but to the common good.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 7, 2021
Through war and strife, America has endured much. And we will endure here and prevail now. pic.twitter.com/OvNOV0ogWG— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 6, 2021
Our way is plain: It is the way of democracy — of lawfulness, and of respect — respect for each other, and for our nation.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 6, 2021
America is so much better than what we’re seeing today.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 6, 2021
I call on President Trump to go on national television now to fulfill his oath and defend the Constitution by demanding an end to this siege.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 6, 2021
Let me be very clear: the scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not represent who we are. What we are seeing is a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent, it's disorder. It borders on sedition, and it must end. Now.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 6, 2021
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has tweeted the following:
Democracy will prevail.pic.twitter.com/whY7hq0hPX— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 7, 2021
The words of a President matter. https://t.co/qkDSrit9LL— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 6, 2021
I join President-elect @JoeBiden in calling for the assault on the Capitol and our nation’s public servants to end, and as he said, “allow the work of democracy to go forward.”— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 6, 2021
U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has tweeted the following:
Our democracy cannot be disrupted by criminal behavior. We will not falter. We will not bend. We will not shrink from our duty.— Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) January 7, 2021
Mobs don’t rule America—laws do. pic.twitter.com/ca0gHJEBbl
What is unfolding is unacceptable and un-American. It has got to stop.— Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) January 6, 2021
Thank you to Capitol Police for protecting the People's House.— Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) January 6, 2021
Protesters have a Constitutionally-protected right to be heard, but I urge them to remain peaceful.
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has tweeted the following:
Those who performed today's reprehensible acts were rioters, insurrectionists, thugs, domestic terrorists— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 7, 2021
They don't represent America
They were violent extremists who tried to take over the Capitol
They must be prosecuted to the full extent
But tonight Democracy will triumph
I’m speaking live right now from the floor of the United States Senate. Watch: https://t.co/9pQLLTT6T0— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 7, 2021
From @SpeakerPelosi and me:— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 6, 2021
We are calling on President Trump to demand that all protestors leave the U.S. Capitol and Capitol Grounds immediately.
It's a little late for that. Don't you think? https://t.co/Yp8XuEvvuM— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 6, 2021
We will provide responses as they become available.