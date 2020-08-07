HELENA- Nearly $100,000 has been awarded to 12 applicants through the Montana Farmer Student Loan Assistance Program.
The program was created to encourage college-educated youth in Montana to pursue a primary career in farming or ranching. It also looks to reduce financial stress on farm and ranch operators and promote succession planning to preserve interesting the state’s agricultural future.
According to the Montana Department of Agriculture, applicants to the program must:
be a Montana resident;
have obtained an associate or baccalaureate degree from an approved Montana college or university;
have an outstanding balance on an eligible student loan from obtaining such degree;
be the primary owner, heir, successor or assignee of a farm or ranch in Montana;
participate in the day-to-day operations of the farm or ranch;
agree to operate a farm or ranch in Montana for at least five years; and
be in a non-default status on a student loan made under an eligible federal education loan program.
More information on the program and how to apply can be found on the Montana Department of Agriculture website here.