UPDATE: April 29 AT 11:30 A.M.
Negotiators are working on communicating with the armed suspect in the hostage situation in the Forest Park community off Norris Road in Bozeman, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said.
GCSO said in a release there are several resource agencies at the location to make sure everyone involved is safe.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
UPDATE: APRIL 29 AT 10:49 A.M.
Our reporter on scene said there is a special command unit, BearCat and bomb squad at the location of the shelter in place on 27901 Norris Road in Bozeman.
UPDATE: APRIL 29 AT 10:40 A.M.
A resident in the area told our reporter on scene tons of of law enforcement and bomb squad came to tell her to leave at 8:30 a.m.
Our reporter on scene said the barricaded person is armed in the area of Forest Park Mobile Home and RV Park on MT 84 Norris Road in between Four Corners and Cottonwood Hills Golf Course.
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Right now, there's a shelter in place order for people on 27901 Norris Road in Bozeman, outside of Four Corners on Norris Road, according to Gallatin County Emergency Management.
According to the release, the armed barricaded person is in a residence and law enforcement is at the scene.
We will bring more information as it becomes available
Armed barricaded subject: Request SHELTER IN PLACE, all residents of 27901 Norris Road. Armed barricaded subject in a...Posted by Gallatin County Emergency Management on Thursday, April 29, 2021