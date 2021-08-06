GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A new Executive Order by President Joe Biden is directing the U.S. Department of Agriculture to consider issuing new rules under the Packers and Stockyards Act.
According to a release from the Montana Farmers Union, the Executive Order promotes competition in the American economy.
“Agriculture has become increasingly consolidated, with fewer and fewer corporations accumulating more and more control of production agriculture, from equipment to animals,” the release says. “This consolidation of corporate power threatens the people's livelihoods growing our food, undermining national food security.”
In the Order, the President:
- Directs USDA to consider issuing new rules under the Packers and Stockyards Act making it easier for farmers to bring and win claims, stopping corporate monopolies from exploiting and underpaying farmers, price gouging consumers and adopting anti-retaliation protections for farmers who speak out about bad practices.
"The purpose of the Packers and Stockyard Act is to assure competition in the marketplace to protect consumers and farmers from corporate manipulation," said Walter Schweitzer, President of Montana Farmers Union. "The lack of enforcement of the Packers and Stockyards Act has cost many farmers and ranchers their livelihood. We are pleased to see this Executive Order directing the USDA to consider rules that protect producers from unfair trade practices."