HELENA, Mont. - A new law is going into effect starting July that aims to protect victims of domestic violence in Montana.
In early May, Governor Greg Gianforte signed House Bill 449, resulting in a revision of the state’s domestic violence (DV) laws that make it easier for judges to order GPS monitoring for those suspected of certain DV and stalking charges a release from SCRAM Systems says.
According to the release, the Montana Department of Justice reports from 2000 to 2018, 200 Montanans died at the hands of an intimate partner.
“Domestic violence victims often face a lifetime of fear, anxiety, and trauma,” said former Cascade County District Court Judge, Gregory Pinski. “As a judge, I relied on monitoring technologies to protect domestic violence victims and assure adefendant’s compliance with no contact orders, location restrictions, and alcohol prohibitions. Not only do these technologies have a proven track record of protecting victims and the community, but they also save taxpayer dollars.”
Senator Chris Friedel, Montana State Senate District 26 said the bill will allow victims of partner or family member assaults to have the security knowing the offender is required to be on GPS ankle monitoring, alcohol monitoring, or both.