A report from the U.S. Census Bureau examined trends in homeownership over the last 15 years based on statistics from the American Community Survey.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the estimates are available for three consecutive, nonoverlapping periods: 2005-2009, 2010-2014 and 2015-2019.
In Montana, nine counties saw a change in homeownership rates.
Blaine County, Carter County, Hill County, Park County and Teton County saw a statistical change of -5 percentage points or less in homeownership rates.
Flathead County, Ravalli County and Silver Bow County saw a 0.1 to 4.9 percentage point change in homeownership, whereas Pondera County saw a homeownership change of 5 percentage points or above.
Nationally, based on one-year American Community Survey estimates, from 2005 to 2019, the national homeownership rate was highest from 2005 to 2009, when the rate was 66 percent to 67 percent. Following the housing crash and the Great Recession, the homeownership rate reached a low of 63% in 2015 according to the U.S. Census Bureau.