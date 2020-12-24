Santa Claus isn’t letting a pandemic stop him from delivering presents across the world, and NORAD and Google are watching out for him once again this year.
The NORAD Tracks Santa Twitter says conditions Thursday morning at the North Pole indicated good weather for Santa.
The Twitter is posting updates of Mr. Claus’ position in the world, tweeting early in the morning for us in the U.S. that he made one of his first stops in Provideniya, Russia before enjoying some warmer weather in the Marshall Islands a short time after.
You can keep up with NORAD’s tracker on their website here, or by checking their Twitter for updates here. You can also use Google’s Santa Tracker here.