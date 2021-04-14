BUTTE, Mont. - NorthWestern Energy says they would only consider acquiring enough additional critical power from the Colstrip Power Plant to reliably and affordably serve their Montana customers.
In a release, NorthWestern Energy (NWE) claims misinformation about their potential interest is “undermining the opportunity for a productive discussion and misleading the public about the future of this valuable Montana resource.”
“Opponents of coal generation are using Senate Bill 379, legislation intended to facilitate continued operation of the Colstrip Power Plant, to spread a false narrative about Colstrip and NorthWestern Energy,” NWE wrote in a release.
NWE stated in the release they have no interest in acquiring more than an incremental portion of critical power from Colstrip to serve its Montana customers.
Under Senate Bill 379, entitled an act generally revising energy and business laws, the Montana Public Service Commission retains regulatory authority and will decide if a power purchase agreement for Colstrip energy is in our customers’ best interest NWE said.
“Colstrip is a reliable, affordable 24/7 energy source located in Montana that is operating now,” said John Hines, NorthWestern Energy Vice President Supply and Montana Government Affairs. “We believe acquiring additional critical power from Colstrip is in the best interest of our Montana customers. Our focus is and will continue to be reliable, affordable energy that is available when our customers need it and grid stability for all Montanans whether they are a NorthWestern Energy customer or not.
It is disappointing to see the same opponents that worked previously to close Colstrip continue to distort facts with wildly outrageous assumptions and baseless cost estimates again. Any agreement NorthWestern Energy enters for an acquisition of critical power from Colstrip must meet our customers’ electricity requirements at the lowest cost.”