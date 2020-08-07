BUTTE- NorthWestern Energy has announced a new program that allows Montana customers to choose energy from renewable sources.
A release from NorthWestern Energy (NWE) says the new program, called the E+ Green program, gives customers the opportunity to reduce their electricity-based carbon footprint and supports the development of new renewable generation.
Customers can choose to add 100 kWh blocks of energy to their energy service for $1.25 per block. One block equals one-tenth of a renewable energy generation in the northwest.
NWE says an average residential electric customer of theirs in Montana uses about 750 kWh a month.
Customers who want to add 40% more carbon-free electricity to their service have the option to buy three blocks of E+ Green for $3.75 a month, and if a customer wants to add 100% carbon-free electricity to their service, they can buy eight blocks of E+ Green for $10 a month.
You can learn more about the program on NorthWestern Energy’s website here.